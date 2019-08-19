Dortmund to face Gladbach as Bayern travel to Bochum in DFB-Pokal second round

Borussia Dortmund will host Borussia Monchengladbach in one of two all-Bundesliga ties in the DFB-Pokal second round.
Borussia Dortmund have been drawn against Borussia Monchengladbach in the second round of the DFB-Pokal, while holders Bayern Munich will travel to second-tier side Bochum.
Dortmund saw off lower-league opposition Uerdingen in the first round but have a far tougher test to come against Gladbach in one of two all-Bundesliga ties.
Bayern continue the defence of their crown with a trip to Bochum, who they beat en route to winning the competition in 2015-16.
Elsewhere, last season’s beaten finalists RB Leipzig will take on top-flight rivals Wolfsburg for a place in round three.
The two remaining semi-professional sides in the competition, FC Saarbrucken and Verl, were paired with Koln and Holstein Kiel respectively in Sunday’s draw.
The games will be played on October 29 and 30.
Some tantalising second-round ties in the #DFBPokal
Here’s a look at all 16 pairings, set to be played on 29th/30th October pic.twitter.com/9nC3aIEkd0
— The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) August 18, 2019
Kaiserslautern v Nurnberg
Verl v Holstein Kiel
MSV Duisburg v TSG Hoffenheim
Saarbrucken v Koln
Darmstadt 98 v Karlsruher SC
Bayer Leverkusen v Paderborn
Freiburg v Union Berlin
Fortuna Dusseldorf v Erzgebirge Aue
Bochum v Bayern Munich
Arminia Bielefeld v Schalke 04
Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Mönchengladbach
Hertha Berlin v Dynamo Dresden
Wolfsburg v RB Leipzig
Werder Bremen v Heidenheim
Hamburger SV v Stuttgart
St. Pauli v Eintracht Frankfurt