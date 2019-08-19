Dortmund to face Gladbach as Bayern travel to Bochum in DFB-Pokal second round

Borussia Dortmund will host Borussia Monchengladbach in one of two all-Bundesliga ties in the DFB-Pokal second round.

Borussia Dortmund have been drawn against Borussia Monchengladbach in the second round of the DFB-Pokal, while holders Bayern Munich will travel to second-tier side Bochum.

Dortmund saw off lower-league opposition Uerdingen in the first round but have a far tougher test to come against Gladbach in one of two all-Bundesliga ties.

Bayern continue the defence of their crown with a trip to Bochum, who they beat en route to winning the competition in 2015-16.

Elsewhere, last season’s beaten finalists RB Leipzig will take on top-flight rivals Wolfsburg for a place in round three.

The two remaining semi-professional sides in the competition, FC Saarbrucken and Verl, were paired with Koln and Holstein Kiel respectively in Sunday’s draw.

The games will be played on October 29 and 30.

Some tantalising second-round ties in the #DFBPokal Here’s a look at all 16 pairings, set to be played on 29th/30th October pic.twitter.com/9nC3aIEkd0 — The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) August 18, 2019

Kaiserslautern v Nurnberg

Verl v Holstein Kiel

MSV Duisburg v TSG Hoffenheim

Saarbrucken v Koln

Darmstadt 98 v Karlsruher SC

Bayer Leverkusen v Paderborn

Freiburg v Union Berlin

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Erzgebirge Aue

Bochum v Bayern Munich

Arminia Bielefeld v Schalke 04

Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Hertha Berlin v Dynamo Dresden

Wolfsburg v RB Leipzig

Werder Bremen v Heidenheim

Hamburger SV v Stuttgart

St. Pauli v Eintracht Frankfurt