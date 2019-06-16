Bayern to begin DFB-Pokal defence at Energie Cottbus

Niko Kovac’s Bayern Munich will visit a fallen former Bundesliga outfit at the first hurdle of their DFB-Pokal defence.

Bayern Munich should enjoy a smooth entry into the new season after being drawn against fourth-tier Energie Cottbus in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

Niko Kovac’s men completed a domestic double by crushing RB Leipzig 3-0 in the final in May and begin their defence of the trophy with a trip to Brandenburg in early August.

Their opponents, former Bundesliga side Cottbus, are at a low ebb, having been relegated back to Regionalliga level just 12 months after winning promotion to the third division.

Beaten finalists Leipzig will visit Osnabruck – newly promoted to the 2. Bundesliga – while Borussia Dortmund are set for a reunion with former player and ex-Germany international Kevin Grosskreutz at Uerdingen.

First-round matches are scheduled to be contested between 64 teams from August 9 to 12.