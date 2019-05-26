Rummenigge reaffirms Bayern Munich’s Kovac stance after DFB-Pokal triumph

Bayern Munich won the DFB-Pokal on Saturday, and the club’s hierarchy has reiterated its stance on head coach Niko Kovac’s position.

Niko Kovac will be staying on as Bayern Munich coach, club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed.

Kovac guided Bayern to their first DFB-Pokal title since 2016 on Saturday, as a double from Robert Lewandowski and a sublime Kingsley Coman strike saw off RB Leipzig 3-0.

Rummenigge insisted on Friday that Kovac’s future was not in doubt, regardless of whether or not Bayern succeeded in Berlin, and he has now reaffirmed that stance.

“Of course, Niko remains coach, that has never been the subject of discussion,” Rummenigge told Fox Sports.

“We have never questioned that. It is about winning prizes, that counts at Bayern Munich. And the coach plays a central role in this.

“For us, it has never been in doubt whether he would continue as the coach. The team was formidable today.”

History maker Niko #Kovac becomes the first man to win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double as both a player and coach pic.twitter.com/bKQzBJiJHT — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 25, 2019

With the victory, Kovac has become the first coach to win back-to-back DFB-Pokal titles, following Eintracht Frankfurt’s win over Bayern in the 2017-18 final.

“I’m obviously very happy,” he told a news conference. “Leipzig made it very difficult for us and didn’t give us much space.

“But as time went on we found it easier. I would like to congratulate Manuel Neuer, especially, for his sensational performance.”