Neuer and James train ahead of DFB-Pokal final

Bayern Munich have received a double fitness boost ahead of facing RB Leipzig in the final of the DFB-Pokal this weekend.

Manuel Neuer and James Rodriguez have trained with Bayern Munich ahead of the DFB-Pokal final.

Niko Kovac’s side face RB Leipzig in Berlin on Saturday as they seek to complete a domestic double, having held off the challenge of Borussia Dortmund to retain the Bundesliga title.

Captain Neuer has been out of action due to a calf injury since mid-April but could return to take the gloves against Leipzig after taking part in Tuesday’s session.

James, who has not played this month as a result of his own calf issues, was also involved, with the Colombia international set for what could be a farewell appearance as his two-year loan from Real Madrid expires next month.

Leon Goretzka was absent from the session – the former Schalke midfielder training alone due to a knock sustained during Saturday’s title-clinching defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt.