Bayern Munich drawn against Heidenheim in DFB-Pokal

At least one side from Germany’s second tier will reach the DFB-Pokal semi-finals after Hamburg were drawn against Paderborn.

Bayern Munich have been handed a home game against 2.Bundesliga side Heidenheim in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

Heidenheim, who are fourth in the German second tier, upset Bayer Leverkusen at home in the last round but next face a daunting trip to the Allianz Arena.

RB Leipzig face an all-Bundesliga clash with Augsburg in the last eight, while Werder Bremen – who eliminated Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund on penalties after a 3-3 draw in the third round – will travel to Schalke.

Meanwhile, 2.Bundesliga leaders Hamburg face seventh-placed Paderborn, who they beat 1-0 in the league in December, meaning a side from the second division is certain to reach the semi-finals.

All ties will be scheduled for either April 2 or 3.

DFB Pokal quarter-final draw:

Schalke v Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich v Heidenheim

Paderborn v Hamburg

Augsburg v RB Leipzig