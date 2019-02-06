Favre hopeful over Reus fitness

Marco Reus came off injured in Borussia Dortmund’s DFB-Pokal loss, but coach Lucien Favre is hopeful.

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre is hopeful over the fitness of Marco Reus after the forward was substituted during his team’s DFB-Pokal exit.

Reus came off at half-time of Dortmund’s penalty shoot-out loss to Werder Bremen on Tuesday with an injury, having equalised shortly before the break.

The Bundesliga leaders face Hoffenheim on Saturday before meeting Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie next week.

Favre was hopeful over Reus, who has scored 17 goals in 27 games for Dortmund this season.

Asked if the 29-year-old could play against Hoffenheim, Favre told a news conference: “We hope, but we don’t know yet.

Through thick and thin pic.twitter.com/Yigkf22caj — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 5, 2019

“I can’t answer that definitely. We will have to wait some days and examine him again.

“[Wednesday] will be too early so we will have to wait a day longer, but we hope.”

Dortmund went ahead twice in extra time against Bremen but were pegged back before losing 4-2 on penalties.