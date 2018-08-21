Favre defends unconvincing Dortmund display

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has insisted that even though his side was unconvincing in their 2-1 DFB-Pokal win over Greuther Furth, the result matters most.

Dortmund needed extra time to see off the second division side in the first round, and was it not for a stoppage-time equaliser from Axel Witsel, after a 77th-minute Sebastian Ernst strike, they would not even have made it that far.

Ultimately, Marco Reus was able to grab a late winner just before extra time elapsed, sparing Favre’s blushes on his competitive debut as Dortmund coach.

“It was hard for us to go away to a second division side, we’ve only been together for five or six weeks and some players have only been here for three weeks,” Favre reflected, according to Kicker.

The Swiss coach, who moved to Dortmund from Nice in May, believes the most important thing is “that we are through”.

Favre will now turn his attention to his first Bundesliga match at the helm of his new club, against RB Leipzig on Sunday. Kick-off at Signal Iduna Park is set for 16h00 GMT.