Preview: Drochtersen/Assel v FC Bayern Munchen

Bundesliga giants FC Bayern Munchen will be heavy favourites to get past Drochtersen/Assel in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on Saturday afternoon.

DFB-Pokal

18 August 2018

First Round

Kick-off: 15H30 (GMT+2)

Venue: Kehdinger Stadion

Referee: T. Siewer

Assistants: M. Stegemann, F. Maibaum

Fourth official: J. Neitzel

Players to watch:

Drochtersen/Assel striker Alexander Neumann is the only player in the squad who has faced Bayern before. He started for Schwarz-Weiss Rehden in their 5-0 first-round defeat in 2013.

It’s unclear whether Reds head coach Niko Kovac will field a first-choice team against the minnows, but whether he starts Robert Lewandowski or Sandro Wagner, there should see plenty of goals.

Team form and manager quotes:

Drochtersen/Assel will have their work cut out for them against the most successful team in Germany. The minnows compete down in the Regionalliga Nord, which is the fourth tier of German football.

Lars Uder’s side comes into the game on the back of victories over Schwarz-Weiss Rehden and Germania Egestorf, but are expected to struggle against Bayern.

This is only the second time in Drochtersen/Assel’s history that they’ve managed to qualify for the DFB-Pokal.

Meanwhile, the Bavarian giants looked good in their recent pre-season fixtures. They beat Manchester United 1-0 in a friendly and thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 in the DFL Super Cup before a 4-1 mauling of Hamburg on Wednesday.

Kovac saw both Lewandowski and Wagner find the back of the net in those outings. The former scored a hat-trick against Frankfurt before the latter bagged himself a brace at Hamburg.

Speaking after the friendly win over Hamburg this week, Kovac spoke about midfielder Sebastian Rudy, who doesn’t seem to be in his plans this season.

“Sebastian is a player who wants to play a lot. He can leave if he agrees on terms,” Kovac told the press.

“We are really well-catered for in midfield with numerous top players in that position. They cannot all play at the same time, therefore it makes sense that he looks elsewhere.”

Team news:

Bayern will be without defender David Alaba while attacking midfielder James Rodriguez is a doubt due to an ankle injury.