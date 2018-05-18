Big Match Focus: Bayern v Frankfurt

FC Bayern München will be targeting their 19th DFB-Pokal trophy on Saturday, when they host an Eintracht Frankfurt side eyeing European football next season.

Bundesliga

Date: 19 May 2018

Final

Kick-off: 20H00 local time

Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin

Referee: F. Zwayer

Assistants: T. Schiffner, M. Hacker

Fourth official: P. Ittrich

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern 94 53 21 20

Frankfurt 94 20 21 53

Previous encounter:

Bayern 4-1 Frankfurt 28/04/18 (Bundesliga)

Bayern goalscorers: N. Dorsch (43′), S. Wagner (76′), Rafinha (87′), N. Sule (90′)

Frankfurt goalscorers: S. Haller (78′)

Players to watch:

Robert Lewandowski is expected to start ahead of Sandro Wagner and should be Bayern’s main attacking outlet as he has been throughout the season. The Pole has scored 40 goals in 47 appearances and has netted five in his five DFB-Pokal starts this campaign.

Sebastian Haller has been the form striker for Frankfurt this season. The former FC Utrecht man has bagged 13 goals and produced seven assists in 35 games this season. He also contributed with an assist in the 3-0 win over Hamburger SV earlier this month.

Team form and manager quotes:

Die Roten ran away with the Bundesliga this season, finishing the campaign 21 points clear of second-placed FC Schalke 04, and retiring manager Jupp Heynckes will no doubt be eager to end his last stint at the club with a domestic double.

The Bavarians did not enjoy the greatest of build-ups to the final. They were shocked 4-1 by VfB Stuttgart in their final league game of the season last weekend and will need to get back to their best as they aim to secure the club’s 19th German cup.

Speaking after the defeat to Stuttgart, Heynckes told the press: “We have to take defeat on the chin, dust ourselves down and prepare well for the cup final.

“In Berlin we will see a different Bayern team than we did today.

“Overall, we have enjoyed an exceptional season, playing some fantastic football. Today’s game nor result doesn’t diminish our feats.”

Meanwhile, Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac will be looking to disappoint his future employers in the short term by beating them in the final and clinching UEFA Europa League football for his current club.

Kovac has already been given the Bayern job for next season, which means he will be competing against the players he’ll be managing once the current campaign comes to a close at the weekend.

A win for Die Adler would secure Europa League football for them and also add a fifth DFB-Pokal trophy to their cabinet. Frankfurt lost against Borussia Dortmund in the final last season and were also runners-up in 2006 when Bayern claimed victory.

The two sides recently met in the Bundesliga, which resulted in a 4-1 win for Bayern at the Allianz Arena last month.

🎙️ #Abraham: "We're completely focused on tomorrow's game. We know what to expect, particularly defensively. It's up to us to play the best we can. We need to be solid in defence and make the most of our chances at the other end."#SGE #FCBSGE pic.twitter.com/Vqi9jPKgnr — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) May 18, 2018

Team news:

Bayern have Kingsley Coman, David Alaba, and Manuel Neuer available again, but Arjen Robben, Jerome Boateng, and Arturo Vidal are sidelined through injury.

Frankfurt will be missing Gelson Fernandes while Danny Blum is a doubt for the clash.