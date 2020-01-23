Who has a lot of chances against Reims? – Thomas Tuchel content with hard-earned Paris Saint-Germain win

Paris Saint-Germain had to be resilient against a dogged Reims side, to the satisfaction of head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel did not expect a free-flowing Paris Saint-Germain display against Reims but was satisfied with his team’s display as the Ligue 1 leaders booked their place in the Coupe de la Ligue final.

PSG were 3-0 winners at Stade Auguste-Delaune on Wednesday, with Marquinhos opening the scoring prior to a Ghislain Konan own goal – substitute Nianzou Kouassi rounding off the win with what was the capital club’s 4,000th competitive goal.

Lyon await in April’s final, as PSG look to claim their ninth Coupe de la Ligue title. Though it was far from a vintage display, head coach Tuchel had no problems with his side scrapping it out at times against Reims, who have had the best defence in Ligue 1 so far this term.

“We made the efforts defensively, it was necessary. Who has a lot of chances against Reims? Nobody,” Tuchel told Canal+.

“We took advantage of the set-pieces, it is part of the game, and we found a little more space in the second half. We played with seriousness, patience and efficiency, that’s good.”

Marquinhos was a star performer for PSG, though he was forced off midway through the second half with a problem that Tuchel confirmed is a recurrence of the groin injury which kept him out of the previous two matches against Lorient and Monaco.

“Marquinhos? He felt something, I hope it’s not too serious, it’s the same area that is affected,” Tuchel added.

Presnel Kimpembe partnered Marquinhos at the back and the France international believes a meeting with Lyon will prove to be a fitting finale for the Coupe de la Ligue, which has been scrapped ahead of next season.

“It was not an easy match but we were able to play with quality, desire, and hold the score until the end,” Kimpembe told Canal+.

“It was complicated, but the most important thing was qualifying. A final against Lyon – I don’t know if it’s the dream final, but it’s a great poster!”