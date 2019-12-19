Tuchel welcomes PSG’s Saint-Etienne home tie after comfortable win at Le Mans

Paris Saint-Germain were paired with Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-finals and boss Thomas Tuchel said he had no complaints.

Thomas Tuchel declared himself pleased after Paris Saint-Germain were drawn against Saint-Etienne in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de la Ligue.

PSG saw off second-tier opponents Le Mans 4-1 in Wednesday’s last-16 tie at MMArena to remain on course for a record-extending ninth success in the competition.

The Ligue 1 champions thrashed Saint-Etienne 4-0 in last weekend’s league clash and head coach Tuchel had no complaints about being paired with Claude Puel’s men in the domestic cup.

“It’s a good draw because the match will be played at home,” he told Canal+. “It’s good that we don’t have to travel.

“The main thing is playing at home, which is easier to organise and easier for the players. We have a lot of travelling in January and February so it’s good to play at home.”

The draw for the quarter-finals has taken place… We will face off against @ASSEofficiel on January 7th or 8th, 2020!#PSGASSE pic.twitter.com/VvDQ6y8kEp — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 18, 2019

Pablo Sarabia, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kylian Mbappe gave PSG a 3-0 half-time lead against Le Mans, who pulled one back through Harrison Manzala early in the second half.

Angel Di Maria ensured a safe passage through to the last eight with his strike from range, but Tuchel felt PSG could have added more goals to their tally.

“We played players who have lacked rhythm, so I did not expect too much from them,” he said. “We could have scored five or six, but we lost pace in the second half.

“We are now into the quarter-finals and there were no injuries, which was essential.”

6 – Kylian Mbappé has scored in each of his last 6 games in all comps (7 goals), the best run in his club career. Rocket . @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/HCq4DL3SiB — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 18, 2019

Choupo-Moting was brought into the side as one of eight changes and was on the scoresheet with his close-range finish shortly before half-time.

“When you win 4-1, it’s important to be positive,” he said. “We played in a good stadium with a good atmosphere.

“We were effective in the first period with three goals that made the game easy, but we must be even more dangerous.”

Le Mans were the final remaining team from outside of Ligue 1 after eliminating Nice in the previous round, and coach Richard Dezire took positives from the run to the last 16.

“It’s a match that will serve us well for the future,” he said. “We beat the stadium attendance record today. Three or four years ago, we played at La Pincenardiere.

“Today, we sold out the stadium to face PSG and we could have filled it three times. We are progressing at all levels. We know we still have gaps but we are working to correct them. The fundamental objective is to stay up this season.”