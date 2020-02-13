Dijon 1-6 Paris Saint-Germain: Thomas Tuchel’s men sail into semis

Paris Saint-Germain were not always at their best at Dijon, but still claimed a 6-1 win to reach the Coupe de France semi-finals.

Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia starred as Paris Saint-Germain eased past Dijon 6-1 in the Coupe de France quarter-finals.

An own goal from Wesley Lautoa opened the scoring for PSG after just 48 seconds, but Thomas Tuchel’s men were pegged back by Mounir Chouiar in the 13th minute.

Mbappe made it 2-1 shortly before half-time before Thiago Silva and Sarabia made sure of progression to the last four.

PSG’s fifth came as Senou Coulibaly inadvertently diverted an Mbappe strike into the net before the France star laid an injury-time second on a plate for Sarabia to round off a rout.

Mitchel Bakker, making his full debut after coming off the bench in the previous round at Pau, supplied the cross that broke the deadlock inside the first minute, Lautoa inexplicably skewing his low left-wing delivery beyond Runar Alex Runarsson.

However, Dijon responded by pouncing on a PSG error, Ander Herrera losing possession in midfield and Chouiar surging to the edge of the area before finding the bottom-right corner with a precise effort.

The impressive Runarsson was beaten by a close-range Cavani volley, only for the Uruguay striker to see his 200th goal for PSG chalked off after a VAR review showed Thomas Meuiner had handled in the build-up.

Silva presented Jhonder Cadiz with a golden chance to put Dijon ahead before half-time, but the Venezuela international skewed wide when clean through on goal.

Mbappe then showed him how it should be done, confidently restoring PSG’s advantage after being played down the right channel by Julian Draxler.

Silva stretched PSG’s lead with an unmarked header from a Sarabia corner after Runarsson thwarted Cavani.

Sarabia turned goalscorer by converting on the rebound following an effort from Mbappe, who atoned for a horrible close-range miss with a deflected lob over Runarsson and then presented the former Sevilla man with a 91st-minute tap-in.

What does it mean? PSG progress despite haphazard display

PSG controlled the majority of the game and the result was never in doubt after Mbappe made it 2-1, but Tuchel may have been somewhat concerned by a less than convincing performance at the back. They will not be able to afford such defensive lapses in the Champions League last 16 against Borussia Dortmund next week.

Young guns show maturity

Ajax product Bakker and 17-year-old centre-back Nianzou Kouassi – deployed in midfield on this occasion – each played the full 90 minutes and delivered accomplished performances. As PSG compete on four fronts, the ease with which they slotted into the side should encourage their coach.

Herrera makes a hash of it

It was an uncharacteristic error by Herrera that allowed Dijon to level matters. Greater composure will be required from the former Manchester United midfielder when PSG return to continental competition.

What’s next?

PSG visit Amiens on Saturday before the away leg with Dortmund three days later. Dijon travel to Bordeaux as their focus switches back to preserving Ligue 1 status.