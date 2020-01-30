Pau 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Ligue 1 leaders breeze into Coupe de France quarters

Leandro Paredes and Pablo Sarabia were on target as Paris Saint-Germain eased into the last eight of the Coupe de France

Paris Saint-Germain eased into the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France with a routine 2-0 win at Pau.

Neymar was not named in the squad for the trip to the third-tier side, with Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria left on the bench for the visit to the Stade du Hameau.

However, neither was needed as the Ligue 1 leaders comfortably saw off the Championnat National promotion chasers with a goal in each half.

Leandro Paredes opened the scoring with only his second goal for the club after 25 minutes and Pablo Sarabia made sure of progression eight minutes into the second half.

PSG had not really threatened when Paredes opened the scoring in style.

Mauro Icardi laid Layvin Kurzawa’s cross into the path of the Argentina midfielder, who controlled brilliantly before lashing a volley beyond Alexis Guendouz.

Kurzawa then spurned a chance to double the lead as he lashed across the face of goal, but Sarabia made no mistake after the restart.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting saw his point-blank effort from Mauro Icardi’s pull back blocked by Damon Bansais and Sarabia was there to convert on the follow-up.

Pau pushed to try to find a way back into the contest, but a lack of cutting edge in the final third meant an unlikely comeback was never on the cards.