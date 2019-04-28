Former PSG star references Manchester United UCL loss to brutally troll club after Coup de France exit

Rennes attacking midfielder, Hatem Ben Arfa hasn’t shied away from taking a dig at former club PSG after their Coupe de France final victory against the Parisians.

Trailing 2-0, Rennes fought to level scores before nicking the tie on penalties. That PSG’s fragile core has been laid bare previously in the season did not elude the Frenchman. Speaking to France 2 (via one football), Ben Arfa obliquely referenced their shocking exit to Manchester United in the Champions League round of 16:

“We pulled off a Remontada [a comeback], but PSG are used to that [after winning 2-0 at Old Trafford but losing the tie],”

The player was in no mood to pull the punches, however. The ex-PSG player who endured a torrid 15 months at the club passed on a message to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the immediate aftermath of the match:

“Never underestimate your opponent”.

The mercurial player, evidently quite pleased with the result, also spoke of the emotions he was experiencing since their triumph but still made it a point to take another dig at the PSG president:

“The result gave me an exceptional emotion. It had been a difficult year and we worked hard to get here,” he remarked.

“We’re satisfied for Rennes, the Pinault family and the club in its whole. It’s an immense pride.

“It’s special. Especially regarding president Nasser. You should never underestimate your opponent in life. One day or another, he will come back stronger.”

His final jibe was rather tangential however invoking a similar scenario where Adrien Rabiot would instead be landing the punches:

“One day, like me, Adrien Rabiot will come up against PSG. I have nothing against the club, just those in charge.”