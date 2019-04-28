Neymar was a frustrated figure following Paris Saint-Germain’s shock Coupe de France final loss to Rennes.

Neymar urged his younger team-mates to listen to the experienced members of the Paris Saint-Germain squad as the superstar voiced his displeasure after a forgettable night in the Coupe de France final.

Rennes won the Coupe de France 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw on Saturday – Ligue 1 champions PSG squandering a two-goal lead in Paris.

Neymar made his first start since January after a serious foot injury and doubled PSG’s lead in the 21st minute, adding to Dani Alves’ opener.

But PSG capitulated – just like they did in the Champions League last 16 against Manchester United – as Rennes left the French capital with the trophy.

And Neymar, who cut a frustrated figure post-match having appeared to strike a fan as PSG went to collect their runners-up medal, hit out at some of his team-mates.

“We need to be more like men in the dressing room, we must be more united,” Neymar told reporters in the mixed zone.

“I see a lot of young players who are, not lost exactly, but they lack more ear than mouth.

“They must listen more than they talk. Sometimes a more experienced guy speaks, and they answer back. The coach himself speaks, and they retort. This is not how a team goes far.

“We are more experienced, so they must respect us a bit more, listen a bit more. I had to do the same when I was starting out.”

PSG were also sensationally upstaged by Guingamp in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-finals in January – ending their run of five successive titles.