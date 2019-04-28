Video footage on social media appeared to show Neymar striking a fan following Paris Saint-Germain’s Coupe de France loss.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar appeared to strike a supporter following the club’s shock Coupe de France defeat against Rennes in the final.

Neymar scored as PSG squandered a 2-0 lead against Rennes, who triumphed 6-5 on penalties following Saturday’s 2-2 draw in Paris.

Brazil international Neymar made his first start since January, having returned from a serious foot injury in last week’s Ligue 1-clinching win over Monaco.

Neymar doubled PSG’s lead in the 21st minute after Dani Alves’ opener but the French giants capitulated in the capital, where the former Barca forward’s frustrations and woes were compounded post-game.

As PSG climbed the Stade de France stairs to collect their runners-up medals, video footage on social media appeared to show Neymar lashing out at a fan.

Neymar initially appeared to bat a phone away from a fan who was taking photos before a verbal exchange as the 27-year-old lost his patience.