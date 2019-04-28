Thiago Silva to miss Coupe de France final

Paris Saint-Germain will be without captain Thiago Silva for the Coupe de France final against Rennes at Stade de France.

The centre-back is said to have trained separately from his PSG team-mates on Friday due to an unspecified injury.

The Brazil international has now confirmed on Instagram that he will be unable to take part in the game at Stade de France.

“Unfortunately, I will not be on the pitch today! But the heart will be with you, PSG,” he wrote.

PSG are looking to complete a domestic treble on Saturday, having already won the Trophee des Champions and Ligue 1 this season.

Neymar has been tipped to start, having made his comeback from a foot injury in last week’s league win over Monaco, while Edinson Cavani could also return to the line-up.