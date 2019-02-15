Tuchel avoids touchline ban from FFF

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel lost his cool in the Coupe de France tie with Villefranche but has escaped significant punishment.

Thomas Tuchel has escaped with a suspended two-match ban after he was sent off during Paris Saint-Germain’s Coupe de France win over Villefranche.

The Ligue 1 champions were taken to extra time by their third-tier opponents in Lyon, eventually prevailing 3-0 thanks to goals from Julian Draxler, Moussa Diaby and Edinson Cavani.

Tuchel’s frustration during the contest spilled over and he was dismissed from the touchline after extended protests to the fourth official over a foul on midfielder Leandro Paredes.

But the French Football Federation has opted for a suspended punishment, meaning Tuchel is free to take his place on the bench for PSG’s coming matches.

The federation came down harder on Lille defender Adama Soumaoro and his coach Christophe Galtier following their Coupe de France loss at Rennes.

Soumaoro was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Mexer and, having already sat out last Sunday’s win over Guingamp, he must now serve a further three-match ban.

Galtier’s protests over the decision have earned him a three-game suspension, with one of those suspended. He will be on the bench for Lille’s Ligue 1 home game against Montpellier on Sunday before the punishment takes effect.