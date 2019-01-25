PSG drawn at Villefranche in Coupe de France

Villefranche will take on holders Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Coupe de France defence will continue with a trip to third-tier Villefranche in the last 16.
PSG knocked out Strasbourg on Wednesday, although their 2-0 win was marred by a foot injury to star forward Neymar.
It is unclear how long the Brazilian will be out of action for, with the next round set to be played on February 5, 6 and 7.
National 1 side Villefranche booked their place in the last 16 on Tuesday with a 2-0 win at home to Les Herbiers, who lost to PSG in last year’s final.
Ligue 2 leaders Metz’s reward for beating Thierry Henry’s Monaco in the previous round was a home match against Orleans.
There are two all-Ligue 1 affairs, while Bastia – the lowest-ranked side remaining – will host Caen.
Guingamp v Amiens or Lyon
Bastia v Caen
Croix v Dijon
Metz v Orleans
Villefranche v PSG
Entente SSG or Nantes v Toulouse
Vitre v Lyon Duchere
Rennes v Lille