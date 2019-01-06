There were numerous shocks in the Coupe de France on Saturday, with Montpellier the headline Ligue 1 side to fall.

Montpellier were the biggest casualties on a day of upsets in the Coupe de France as they lost to third-tier Entente SSG.

Ligue 1’s fourth-placed side were undone in the 92nd minute by a team 15th in the Championnat National as Mathieu Geran netted a dramatic winner for Entente.

Also tumbling out in what is officially the ninth round but the first hurdle for Ligue 1 clubs were Angers and Nimes.

Angers lost 1-0 to sixth-tier Viry-Chatillon while Nimes were thumped 3-0 by Lyon Duchere of the National. Meanwhile, Lyon came through a testing encounter with fifth-tier Bourges 2-0.

Caen survived against Ligue 2 Red Star, prevailing 1-0, while Amiens beat Valenciennes by the same scoreline. Dijon overcame Schiltigheim 3-1 and Guingamp came from behind to beat Stade Pontivyen of the fifth tier 4-2.

Martinique’s Aiglon du Lamentin, the last team from outside France left in the draw, lost 3-2 after extra time to Ligue 2 Orleans.