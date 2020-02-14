Twitter hails Cristiano Ronaldo as he scores injury-time equaliser vs AC Milan in Coppa Italia semifinal first-leg

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty in the injury time to help Juventus equalise in their Coppa Italia semifinal first leg encounter vs 10-man AC Milan at the San Siro. Ante Rebic opened the scoring for the Milan-based club but the Portuguese won and converted a penalty in the final minutes of the match to finish the first leg 1-1.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Ronaldo’s last-gasp equaliser.

35-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 35 goals in 35 games for club and country this season. Mind blowing 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OplZ0bpUZe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 13, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only Player to score in all the games he played in 2020. pic.twitter.com/08GYoAaHF3 — Bilal Ahmed And 49 Others (@TheRonaldo7way) February 13, 2020

See why i hate saving pictures of Ronaldo’s stats. They must Change After Each Match 😂. Mans be scoring goals like he cant live without them. No strength for Football talk this night. Ronaldo is still the G.O.A.T tho 🐐 pic.twitter.com/hFLvb23qLi — Dennis (@deniedamaniac) February 13, 2020

Ronaldo scores a penalty? Gets slated

Ronaldo scores a tap-in? Gets slated

Ronaldo scores a header? Gets slated

Ronaldo scores a Worldie? Gets slated

Ronaldo scores a hat-trick? Gets slated

Ronaldo scores a brace? Gets slated Why? Because they only hate on the best pic.twitter.com/HeCssRTNA0 — Bryan (@Utd_Darinzze) February 13, 2020

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS NOW SCORED IN 11 CONSECUTIVE GAMES FOR JUVENTUS!!!#cristianoronaldo pic.twitter.com/omKGyxqR8k — Ronaldo CR7 (@Abhishe46381461) February 13, 2020

#Milan when they are about to win a game over juve Ronaldo: pic.twitter.com/ECatUC7pmM — bob_chomba (@bob_chomba) February 13, 2020

The way Ronaldo is now saving juve is similary to the way jack was saving rose from drowning in titanic #MilanJuve pic.twitter.com/KXgJNaXIuL — darkerTHANblack (@ajiduabdurahman) February 13, 2020

35 years old Cristiano Ronaldo has 11 goals in his last 7 games! Ronaldo has more goals than Barcelona this year(2020) Without him Juventus would have struggled all season! You may call him Penaldo but you can’t deny his longevity & consistency is out of this world. GOAT 🐐 — Zoba (@Utdzoba) February 13, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo with 11 goals in 11 games rn, 24 goals in 29 games this season 🔥 So much for the finished player who adds nothing to the Juventus team My 🐐#MilanJuve pic.twitter.com/mUGRHiDN1e — AJ 🦅 (@r3al__AJ) February 13, 2020