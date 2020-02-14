Coppa Italia |

Twitter hails Cristiano Ronaldo as he scores injury-time equaliser vs AC Milan in Coppa Italia semifinal first-leg

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty in the injury time to help Juventus equalise in their Coppa Italia semifinal first leg encounter vs 10-man AC Milan at the San Siro. Ante Rebic opened the scoring for the Milan-based club but the Portuguese won and converted a penalty in the final minutes of the match to finish the first leg 1-1.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Ronaldo’s last-gasp equaliser.

 

Comments