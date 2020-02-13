5 talking points as Napoli seal win in Coppa Italia semifinals first-leg against Inter Milan

Coppa Italia is the biggest cup competition in Italy which is now edging towards the final stages. In the first leg of the first semi-final of the mega-event, it was a rather surprising result where Napoli got the better of favourites Inter Milan with a 1-0 scoreline, that too while playing at the San Siro.

Here we are bringing you five talking points which we gathered from an intense battle where it was the home side who were on the receiving end.

Fabian Ruiz—the special one

Fabian Ruiz is a special player who has many admirers in the world of football and on Wednesday, he just reminded everyone of his qualities once again. The Spain international scored a winner in the 57th minute out of nothing, that too with a strike with his weakest left-foot which ended in the top corner and gave Inter’s goalkeeper Daniele Padelli absolutely no chance. That individual display of brilliance is a testament that the 23-year-old is amongst the best young midfielders in the world and there should be no surprise to see the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester City making a move for the former Real Betis midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

Inter’s big night syndrome

Another big night, another failure for Inter is the story which should concern manager Antonio Conte going in the final part of the season. The Milan-based club suffered another heartbreaking defeat on their home ground—just like they did in the match against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. That night, Inter just needed to match Borussia Dortmund’s result against a weakened Barcelona side but they couldn’t and on Wednesday, the Milan-based outfit followed the same pattern once again as they lost against a team while playing at home who were coming in the match on the back of suffering a home defeat against Lecce which was their fifth in last 10 matches.

Lifeline for Gennaro Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso’s career with Napoli started on a very uneasy note and it will be an understatement to say that if there was one man who wanted a win on Wednesday at any cost, it was surely him. Ever since taking charge of the Naples-based club on December 11 in place of Carlo Ancelotti, Gattuso’s men suffered five defeats in just 10 outings before yesterday’s win—a record which is surely not good enough to keep the job at a big club like Napoli. However, an away win against a team who is competing for the league title can very well prove to be a lifeline the 42-year-old was looking for as he is already fighting to keep his new job just months after starting it.

Serie A or nothing for Inter

When the season started, Inter’s manager Conte—just like any other manager—had the vision to have a longer run in the Champions League and compete for the league title. Coming to the very end of the season, it seems like it is either Serie A or nothing for the Milan-based outfit, especially after suffering defeat in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Wednesday. Even though the Nerazzurri are still present in the UEFA Europa League but it was reported in the Italian media that the club are not eager to go all the way in the second-tier club competition in Europe as their priority is now more focused towards other projects. Therefore, going into the last 15 matchdays in the Serie A, there will be extreme pressure on Conte and his men as they just cannot afford to falter on another front.

There is life without Koulibaly for Napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly is perhaps the most famous Napoli player from the current squad and for many, he is simply irreplaceable at the club. However, on Wednesday, Napoli produced a pretty decent defensive performance in the match against Inter without the Senegal international and managed to keep a clean sheet. There were reports in the media recently that Napoli are looking to sell the 28-year-old in the summer and the performance in the Coppa Italia semifinals will give some hope for the Napoli fans that there can be a decent life after the departure of their prized asset.