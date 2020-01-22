Cristiano Ronaldo fitness for Juventus’ Coppa quarter-final to be assessed on Wednesday

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has no worries about Cristiano Ronaldo playing three times in a week if he is at full fitness.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be evaluated on Wednesday to see if he will be fit for Juventus’ Coppa Italia quarter-final against Roma.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner sat out last week’s 4-0 victory over Udinese in the last 16 due to illness.

He returned to the line-up on Sunday and scored Juve’s goals in a 2-1 triumph against Parma.

Maurizio Sarri suggested the 34-year-old will not be rested if he is deemed physically capable of turning out against Roma at Allianz Stadium.

“We’ll evaluate Ronaldo tomorrow morning. He can play three games in a week, I don’t see a huge problem,” Sarri said on Tuesday.

“In the last Coppa match he was unwell and now I want to understand if he has fully recovered and if he is ready to play three games.

“[Juan] Cuadrado trained in the gym as a precaution today. Alex Sandro has a problem with the transverse muscle but it’s nothing serious. Both will be evaluated.

“Adrien [Rabiot] came out of the last match with a couple of serious knocks. He’ll also be evaluated, he’s a player with important physical quality even during the recovery between matches.

“Douglas Costa isn’t at peak condition yet but he’s doing well and is regaining continuity in training.”

He added: “Roma are a strong team, therefore it’s normal that against them you’ll have periods of the match in which you’ll suffer.

“It will be important for us to keep our shape and balance, also with different players in attack. However, I haven’t decided anything yet, not even the formation.”