Maurizio Sarri salutes ‘rare beauty’ of Gonzalo Higuain goal as Juventus maul Udinese

Gonzalo Higuain set Juventus on course for a 4-0 Coppa Italia win over Udinese with a stunning opener, created with help from Paulo Dybala.

Maurizio Sarri described Gonzalo Higuain’s opener that set Juventus on course for a 4-0 win over Udinese as a goal of “rare beauty”.

Juventus marched through to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals with their emphatic victory, which was achieved without the unwell Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Ronaldo contended with a bout of sinusitis, his Juventus team-mates ensured there would be no slip-ups at the Allianz Stadium.

And it was a glorious effort that set them on their way, Higuain ending a quickfire five-pass interaction with fellow Argentinian Paulo Dybala by burying the ball past Brazilian keeper Nicolas.

“The knockout fixtures are always an unknown factor, but the feeling in training was that the team was brilliant, so I expected a great performance, and, in fact, we had a good match,” Sarri said.

“The first goal is of rare beauty, with trade [of passes] at full speed.”

Sarri added, quoted on the Juventus website: “Our team has great potential, sometimes it gives the feeling of being able to do more, but we are growing.

“Ronaldo was not present because for a couple of days he had a bit of sinusitis and today he felt some shivers, so we prefer to keep him rested given the cold evening.

“Is it Sarri’s Juve? No, it’s Cristiano’s, Dybala’s, Higuain’s Juve… I’m trying to put something of my own in it, but you have to respect the characteristics of the players.”

Dybala added two goals, including a penalty, while Douglas Costa also slotted away a spot-kick as Juventus dominated and might have won by a greater margin.

“It was an important game,” Higuain said. “We wanted to pass the round because we want to win the Coppa Italia.”