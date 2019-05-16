Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini blasted officials after a Coppa Italia final defeat to Lazio.
Gian Piero Gasperini was furious with officials after he felt Atalanta should have been awarded a penalty in their Coppa Italia final loss to Lazio.
Late goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Joaquin Correa saw Lazio to a 2-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, securing their seventh Coppa crown.
But Gasperini felt the game was decided by a decision that went against his side when Lazio defender Bastos, already on a yellow card, appeared to block a shot with his hand.
The Atalanta head coach blasted officials after the game, saying only a failure of technology could explain the decision.
“The handball is a serious episode. I realised after the match. It is absolutely serious,” Gasperini told a news conference.
“During this season we saw a lot of penalties for handball that were difficult to spot… Today’s one is absolutely clear, with the second yellow card for Bastos. This episode decided the Coppa Italia.”
He added: “Why? I can’t understand why. Why? How was it possible? It is like they blacked out.
“If they tell me VAR did not work for five minutes is the only excuse I can accept. For five minutes the technology ran out.”
“I hear and say there was a penalty for Atalanta,” he told a news conference.
“But also the sending off of Masiello for the last-man foul on Correa.”