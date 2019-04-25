AC Milan defender Calabria suffers compound leg fracture

AC Milan have confirmed Davide Calabria sustained a compound leg fracture, meaning his season is almost certainly over.

Davide Calabria suffered a broken leg during AC Milan’s Coppa Italia defeat to Lazio, the club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old took a heavy blow to his left leg and tests have shown he has a compound fracture of his fibula.

Initial reports in Italy suggest Calabria will need approximately two months to recover, meaning his season is over.

The full-back has made 33 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal.

Milan were beaten 1-0 in Wednesday’s second leg, Joaquin Correa’s goal enough to settle the two-legged tie in Lazio’s favour.