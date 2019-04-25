Lazio fans racially abuse on-loan Chelsea star; unfurl Benito Mussolini banner

Lazio fans have a long history of fascist leanings. In the 70s, their clashes against avowed Marxist-Leninist footballer Paolo Sollier is well-documented. On April 24, a group of fans were once again embroiled in controversy, as they racially abused on-loan Chelsea star Tiemoue Bakayoko.



During their Coppa Italia semi-final against AC Milan at the San Siro, the Biancocelesti supporters subjected Milan midfielders Tiemoue Bakayoko, on loan from Chelsea, and Frank Kessie to sustained racist abuse, a report from Daily Mail states.

The duo was whistled throughout the match, with Lazio fans turning on them even more after a previous game between the two sides ended under controversial circumstances involving the two.

The abuse began well before the match. During warm-up, the Lazio fans could be heard singing, “This banana is for Bakayoko.”

Meanwhile, the report further states that the same fans continued with the racist chants despite a warning message, which was read out via the San Siro PA system.

The mood was quite tense even before the game began, as a section of Lazio fans unfurled a banner paying homage to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. Assembled near Piazzale Loreto- the Milan square where the infamous leader was killed at the end of the Second World War- the group of supporters held up a banner that read “Honour to Benito Mussolini” before performing fascist salutes.

While Lazio would go on to seal victory against the Rossoneri, the incidents before and during the game have soured the mood and the club was quick to distance themselves from the reprehensible actions of a section of their supporters.