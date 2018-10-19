Real Madrid handed Africa trip in Copa del Rey

LaLiga’s biggest clubs have avoided difficult draws in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey, although Real Madrid face a trip to Africa.

Real Madrid have been drawn against Africa-based Melilla in the Copa del Rey’s round of 32, while Barcelona will also face third-tier opposition.

Holders Barca – who crushed Sevilla 5-0 in last season’s final – get their campaign started away to Cultural Leonesa, who were relegated from LaLiga2 last term.

Madrid’s first-leg contest with Segunda B4 leaders Melilla will see them travel to one of Spain’s two ports on the continent of Africa, though both – the other being Ceuta – are claimed by Morocco.

Arguably the standout draw for the smaller clubs left in the competition is that of fourth-tier side Sant Andreu, however, as they will play Atletico Madrid.

LaLiga leaders Sevilla are to face Villanovense, while Valencia were drawn with Ebro – two ties which should provide little difficulty for either of the top-tier clubs.

Sergio Canales will return to Racing Santander – the club he impressed for as a teenager – with Real Betis and there are four all-LaLiga ties to look forward to, with Leganes and Rayo Vallecano set to go up against each other in a pair of Madrid derbies.

The first fixtures are provisionally due to take place on October 31, with the return games on December 5.

7 – FC Barcelona won against Cultural Leonesa by an aggregate result of 7-0 in their only previous meeting in Spanish Cup (season 2009-10), with @_Pedro17_ scoring three goals. Memory.pic.twitter.com/f4ypZxny1w — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 19, 2018

Cultural Leonesa v Barcelona

Ebro v Valencia

Sant Andreu v Atletico Madrid

Melilla v Real Madrid

Villanovense v Sevilla

Racing Santander v Real Betis

Almeria v Villarreal

Cadiz v Espanyol

Sporting Gijon v Eibar

Lugo v Levante

Cordoba v Getafe

Athletic Bilbao v Huesca

Deportivo Alaves v Girona

Leganes v Rayo Vallecano

Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad