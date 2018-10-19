Real Madrid handed Africa trip in Copa del Rey

LaLiga’s biggest clubs have avoided difficult draws in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey, although Real Madrid face a trip to Africa.
Real Madrid have been drawn against Africa-based Melilla in the Copa del Rey’s round of 32, while Barcelona will also face third-tier opposition.
Holders Barca – who crushed Sevilla 5-0 in last season’s final – get their campaign started away to Cultural Leonesa, who were relegated from LaLiga2 last term.
Madrid’s first-leg contest with Segunda B4 leaders Melilla will see them travel to one of Spain’s two ports on the continent of Africa, though both – the other being Ceuta – are claimed by Morocco.
Arguably the standout draw for the smaller clubs left in the competition is that of fourth-tier side Sant Andreu, however, as they will play Atletico Madrid.
¡Así quedan los dieciseisavos de final! #SorteoCopa pic.twitter.com/1svqN2d3LL
— RFEF (@rfef) October 19, 2018
Sergio Canales will return to Racing Santander – the club he impressed for as a teenager – with Real Betis and there are four all-LaLiga ties to look forward to, with Leganes and Rayo Vallecano set to go up against each other in a pair of Madrid derbies.
The first fixtures are provisionally due to take place on October 31, with the return games on December 5.
7 – FC Barcelona won against Cultural Leonesa by an aggregate result of 7-0 in their only previous meeting in Spanish Cup (season 2009-10), with @_Pedro17_ scoring three goals. Memory.pic.twitter.com/f4ypZxny1w
— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 19, 2018
Cultural Leonesa v Barcelona
Ebro v Valencia
Sant Andreu v Atletico Madrid
Melilla v Real Madrid
Villanovense v Sevilla
Racing Santander v Real Betis
Almeria v Villarreal
Cadiz v Espanyol
Sporting Gijon v Eibar
Lugo v Levante
Cordoba v Getafe
Athletic Bilbao v Huesca
Deportivo Alaves v Girona
Leganes v Rayo Vallecano
Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad