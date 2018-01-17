Espanyol end Barca’s unbeaten run with cup win

Lionel Messi missed a penalty as Espanyol claimed a 1-0 quarter-final first-leg victory over fierce rivals Barcelona on Wednesday.

Espanyol 1 Barcelona 0

Messi sees 62nd minute penalty saved

Melendo nets 88′ winner

Espanyol take the advantage going into their second leg clash next Thursday as Oscar Melendo’s late strike settled this tie following Messi’s missed spot kick.

Messi wasted no time in getting this game going as he fired a second minute free-kick just over the target, having drawn a foul moments after kick-off.

Messi then laid on for Sergio Busquets after eight minutes, but his shot was saved by Espanyol stopper Diego Lopez.

A goalbound effort from the Argentine attacker was then blocked, ahead of a strong save from Lopez from a Messi shot from outside the box, after he was teed up by Busquets.

Gerard Moreno’s left-footed attempt from range flew just wide, before Paulinho hit his effort to the left of Lopez’s goal, having been put through by Messi.

The first half ended with a Denis Suarez shot that flew inches off target, but with Barca in complete control of this tie, despite not being able to find a breakthrough at the mid-way point.

There was little in the way of goalmouth action at the start of the second period, ahead of an enforced substitution as Ivan Rakitic replaced the injured Paulinho.

Messi saw a 54th minute shot saved, but was then more importantly unable to capitalise from the penalty spot on 62 minutes, as Lopez made an excellent save to the bottom-right corner – after Esteban Granero had fouled Sergi Roberto.

David Lopez then thought he had scored for Espanyol on 66 minutes, but his header from a Granero cross was well kept out, ahead of a wayward Leo Baptistao strike.

But Oscar Melendo made no mistake with his sweetly struck left footed shot, with 88 minutes on the clock, that flew into the bottom-left corner of the net to hand Espanyol a priceless win over their city rivals.