Imanol Alguacil eager for Basque derby in Copa final after Real Sociedad victory

Real Sociedad are through to the Copa del Rey final, and their head coach Imanol Alguacil hopes they will face Athletic Bilbao.

Imanol Alguacil hopes Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao can join Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final after his side’s 3-1 aggregate defeat of Mirandes.

La Real held a 2-1 lead from the first leg at home, and captain Mikel Oyarzabal’s first-half penalty was enough for an away victory and a place in the final.

It will be Sociedad’s first Copa final in 32 years, yet head coach Imanol acknowledges it would be even more special if Athletic can also progress.

Athletic visit Granada in their second leg on Thursday after winning the home clash 1-0.

Imanol said: “Of course, I want Athletic because it would be very nice for the Basque Country.

“I also like Diego [Martinez]’s Granada for what they are doing in LaLiga, but it would be very nice to have a Basque final.”

6 – @RealSociedadEN have reached their 6th #SpanishCup final, the first since 1988. They won only one of the previous five finals (1987). Challenge. pic.twitter.com/GdNchdvqXx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 4, 2020

Victory at Mirandes was La Real’s sixth in succession across all competitions, but Imanol is confident there is more to come, with a trip to Barcelona up next in LaLiga.

“It is very difficult to put into words how one feels after reaching a final after so many years,” Imanol said. “We have made a great cup campaign, winning all the matches. I want to thank everyone who has supported us.

“The most important thing now is the final. Our responsibility is to win that final and I will not rest easy. But we can win it and do something important in LaLiga.

“This is the year and we have created this opportunity. The best is still yet to come.”