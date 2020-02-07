On Thursday night, La Liga giants Real Madrid were eliminated from the Copa del Rey, following a shock 4-3 defeat against Real Sociedad. On-loan Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard starred for Sociedad while his teammate Alexander Isak top-scored with two goals.

Odegaard opened the scoring for his side in the 22nd minute, while Isak’s goals in the 54th and 59th minute gave them a 3-0 lead. Marcelo then scored Real Madrid’s first goal in the 59th minute, but Mikel Merino’s 69th-minute goal restored Sociedad’s three-goal lead.

Rodrygo and Nacho then scored a goal each for Los Blancos in the 81st and 90+3rd minute respectively, but they were not enough to save the faces of the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, as they crashed out of the Spanish cup competition at their own home ground.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid star Gareth Bale was pictured leaving the venue early, even before the match got over – and that has not sat well with a large section of the club’s fans.

As per the reports in Daily Mail, the Welshman left the venue at the 80-minute mark, when his side were still trailing 4-1. The 30-year-old was seen in his car leaving the Bernebeu.

A quick look at the photos below (via AS TV) will show you the attacker driving away in his Audi car.

Daily Mail further reports that Bale was watching the match from the sidelines, with club rules stipulating that non-participating players are allowed to leave games after the 80-minute mark.

This is, in fact not the first time that the former Spurs man has left the ground before full-time.

In January 2019, Bale had left the venue following another defeat against Real Sociedad in the La Liga. On that occasion, he left 12 minutes before the final whistle.