Copa del Rey draw: Barcelona visit Athletic Bilbao, Real Madrid host Real Sociedad

Quique Setien’s men will travel to Bilbao to face Athletic while Real Madrid have been handed a home tie in the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona and Real Madrid avoided each other in the draw for the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Friday.

Quique Setien’s men were pitted against Athletic in the last eight, with the game taking place at San Mames next week.

Former Athletic defender Andoni Goikoetxea, the club’s representative at the draw, feels home advantage could be key.

He said: “I like the draw. I wanted it to be at San Mames. It’s a very difficult draw, we’ll see what happens but it’ll be a party.

“Athletic always has aspirations to reach the Copa final but you have to beat all the great teams to get there. Athletic can beat anyone and San Mames is a magical place.”

OFICIAL | Estos son los emparejamientos de los cuartos de final de la #CopaDelRey

@realmadrid @RealSociedad

@AthleticClub @FCBarcelona_es

@GranadaCdeF @valenciacf

@CDMirandes @VillarrealCF #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/3VglBybfO1

— RFEF (@rfef) January 31, 2020

Madrid will also fancy their chances at home to Real Sociedad, while defending champions Valencia go to Granada.

Giantkillers Mirandes, the only team from outside LaLiga remaining, were rewarded for their defeat of Sevilla with a home tie against Villarreal.

The matches will be played across February 4, 5 and 6.