Lucas Vazquez has ‘all my love’, declares thrilled Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

Lucas Vazquez has not always earned the admiration of Real Madrid’s supporters but boss Zinedine Zidane remains a big fan.

Zinedine Zidane declared Lucas Vazquez has “all my love” after the winger impressed in Real Madrid’s comprehensive 4-0 beating of Real Zaragoza.

The Spain international emphatically hammered home Madrid’s second after Raphael Varane’s early opener, with second-half goals from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema sending Los Blancos into the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Vazquez has not always enamoured himself to the Madrid faithful with many questioning his role in the team, but Zidane remains a big fan of the 28-year-old’s qualities.

“The important thing is what I think of him. He has all my love, I believe in Lucas because he is also a lovely boy who gives everything on the field,” Zidane said.

“Then people can give their opinion and you have to accept it. He is a player who came through the youth team and what people want is to see their player give everything on the field and Lucas gives it.”

Toni Kroos put in a typically stylish performance in the heart of Madrid’s midfield, contributing assists for the first two goals at La Romareda.

Zidane was impressed by the Germany international’s showing but was keen to praise the collective effort of his side, who sit top of LaLiga.

“I’m glad for him. Toni is an example and is very good, but what should be highlighted is the work of the whole team,” he added.

“In the end for a coach it is important to see a complete game from the group. We can change players and in the end they all do well.”