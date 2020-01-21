Las Pistas covered in snow ahead of Real Madrid visit

Unionistas de Salamanca will host Real Madrid on Wednesday, though only after they have cleared a covering of snow at their tiny ground.

Real Madrid face lower-tier side Unionistas de Salamanca in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday and the minnows’ tiny ground Las Pistas was caked in snow a day prior.

Snow is not a thing that immediately comes to mind when it comes to Spanish weather but Salamanca in the centre of the country had its fair share.

Unionistas host LaLiga giants Madrid, with their Las Pistas ground set to be packed to its 4,000 capacity.

However, the groundsmen will have plenty of work to do to get the pitch into shape after the ground was covered in snow as temperatures dipped below freezing.

| Es posible que mañana juguemos en una alfombra… blanca. Así han amanecido Las Pistas tras la nevada nocturna de la pasada noche. #UnionistasRealMadrid#CopaDelRey#FútbolPopular pic.twitter.com/DAWIYU4ydb — Unionistas de Salamanca CF (@UnionistasCF) January 21, 2020

Salamanca is set to warm up slightly on Wednesday, though Madrid’s stars will be playing in conditions of around four degrees Celcius by the time of kick-off.

While Unionistas will have to spend Tuesday clearing their ground of snow, Madrid trained in much better conditions in the capital.

“We may play tomorrow on a carpet of white,” the Segunda B side tweeted, along with a photo of their ground covered in snow. “That’s how Las Pistas dawned after the snowfall last night.”