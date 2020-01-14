We’re going to Ibiza: Setien’s Barcelona set for Balearic away day

Barcelona were drawn against Ibiza in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

Quique Setien’s first Barcelona away game will take place on the party island of Ibiza.

Setien, who on Monday agreed to be Ernesto Valverde’s successor at Camp Nou on a deal until 2022, will take his new team to the Balearic Island in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey.

The game, which will take place next midweek, will follow Setien’s first game in charge, at home to Granada on Sunday.

Defending champions Valencia, the final team in pot one, face a potential banana skin when they go to Segunda B Group 2 table-toppers UD Logrones.

We’ve been drawn against UD Ibiza in the Copa del Rey round of 32! #ForçaBarça #CopaBarça pic.twitter.com/hckU9PYQOO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 14, 2020

Real Madrid were paired with Segunda B Group 2 strugglers Unionistas Salamanca while city rivals Atletico will visit Cultural Leonesa.

Unionistas beat Deportivo La Coruna in the previous round and celebrated news of Tuesday’s draw with Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid.

VÍDEO | ¡¡¡La celebración del emparejamiento en @Ecotisa_ ha sido espectacular!!! pic.twitter.com/LM16J6m08t — Unionistas de Salamanca CF (@UnionistasCF) January 14, 2020

Sevilla play host to Levante, Espanyol go to Real Sociedad while Elche take on Athletic Bilbao.

Real Betis travel to Rayo Vallecano and Girona host Villarreal.

All matches at this stage are one-legged affairs following changes to the competition.