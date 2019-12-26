Ernesto Valverde claims Barcelona would’ve won Copa del Rey if they had beaten Liverpool in UCL semifinal

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has claimed that the La Liga giants would have gone on to win the Copa del Rey as well had they defeated Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semifinal. Valverde termed the loss to Jurgen Klopp’s men as one of the toughest moments of the year.

Barcelona were on course for a treble with Champions League, Copa del Rey and La Liga, all within touching distance. However, in the end, they only managed to win the Spanish league and while Liverpool beat them in the UCL semifinal, Valencia got the better of them in the Copa Del Rey final.

“Until Liverpool. we were having an incredible Champions League,” Valverde said in an interview for Barcelona’s official website.

“At Anfield, we had chances but they scored early on and psychologically we started worrying that what happened in Rome might happen again. There was a moment of weakness and we paid for it. It was one of the toughest moments of the year.

“We must admit that the hit we took in Liverpool meant our morale was down going into the Copa [del Rey] final [against Valencia]. If we’d won against Liverpool, we’d have won the Copa [del Rey] final too.”