Reports: Unsettled FC Barcelona star’s rude gesture after being subbed off in the Copa del Rey finals

On Saturday, Spanish giants FC Barcelona ended their season in a rather embarrassing fashion, losing 2-1 to Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals. On top of it all, midfielder Ivan Rakitic’s nasty expression of emotions at being subbed off, further went on to expose the poor mentality within the club.

Valencia gained a lead in the 21st minute, thanks to Kevin Gameiro who received a long ball from Jose Gaya and made no mistake as he shot past Barca goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen. Their second goal came twelve minutes later, thanks to a brilliant passage of play between midfielders Dani Parejo and Carlos Soler, with the latter eventually crossing the ball in for Rodrigo to execute a smooth finish.

Messi’s lucky strike late in the second half did well to restore hope in the minds of Barcelona fans, but Valencia ensured that they conceded no more goals in the remaining time. Soon, the referee blew his whistle, and Marcelino Garcia’s men walked home with the coveted trophy.

Meanwhile, on top of the poor image created by the Catalans by virtue of their loss, FC Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic became responsible for yet another unwanted situation when he was subbed off in favour of Carles Alena.

The Croatian was very angry at manager Ernesto Valverde’s choice to take him off and showed his disapproval by kicking over a pack of water bottles on his way to the bench, according to Sport.

Sport also reports that at the end of the game, the former Sevilla midfielder was one of the first players to leave the pitch, doing so without looking at anybody and clearly in a bad mood. A few hours earlier, social media was rife with rumours that this would be his last game in the Blaugrana colours and that may have added to his discomfort as well.

It is, in fact being reported that Barca are preparing to let players some leave this summer, with the likes of Frenkie de Jong from AFC Ajax arriving as midfield options.