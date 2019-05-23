Ter Stegen out of Copa del Rey final

Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be absent when Barcelona face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final in Seville.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Ander ter Stegen has been ruled out of the Copa del Rey final due to a knee problem.

The Germany international missed the final three LaLiga games of the season while undergoing treatment for an issue in his right knee.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that Ter Stegen “still has discomfort” and is therefore unavailable for the match with Valencia at the Benito Villamarin on Saturday.

It means Jasper Cillessen is likely to start, despite reports suggesting he has agreed to leave the club to join Benfica in the coming transfer window.