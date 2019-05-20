Semedo cleared of concussion to boost Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele could miss the final of the Copa del Rey, but full-back Nelson Semedo has been cleared of concussion.

Barcelona have confirmed Nelson Semedo did not suffer a concussion in their last LaLiga game of the season against Eibar.

Semedo was taken to hospital with a head injury that appeared to have put his chances of being fit for Saturday’s Copa del Rey final in doubt.

But Barcelona confirmed on Monday that right-back Semedo has been cleared following tests and released from a hospital in Bilbao.

“Semedo has passed the tests for his head injury and has been discharged from hospital,” a club statement said.

“He returns to Barcelona to continue with the protocol established in these cases and his return to training will be monitored.”

TRAINING PLAN:

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday ￼#CopaBarça

Sunday pic.twitter.com/W4Urn8hzHX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 20, 2019

Head coach Ernesto Valverde is seeking to win the LaLiga and Copa del Rey double for the second season in a row when Barca face Valencia in Seville.

Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are unlikely to be available due to hamstring injuries, while Arthur is another doubt.