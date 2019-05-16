Marc-Andre ter Stegen has suffered a knee injury just nine days before Barcelona face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

Ter Stegen has played a key role in Barca’s LaLiga title defence, making 35 appearances and displaying consistently excellent form.

Coach Ernesto Valverde has rested the German in recent weeks around the Champions League semi-finals and ahead of the Copa showdown with Valencia on May 25, allowing Jasper Cillessen to step in for the league games against Celta Vigo and Getafe.

However, Ter Stegen has still managed to sustain an injury, with Barca revealing on Thursday the 27-year-old is struggling with discomfort in his right knee.

The club have not given any further details regarding the severity of the injury, but Ter Stegen is likely at least to miss the trip to Eibar on Sunday and is a doubt for the showdown with Valencia in nine days’ time.