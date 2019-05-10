Suarez to miss Copa del Rey final after knee surgery

Luis Suarez will be unavailable for the Copa del Rey final on May 25 after undergoing knee surgery, ruling him out for at least four weeks.

Barcelona have confirmed Luis Suarez will miss the Copa del Rey final against Valencia after being told he could be out for six weeks following knee surgery.

The club revealed the injury on Thursday and have now stated his season has come to a premature end, meaning he will be unable to feature in the Copa showpiece on May 25 or Barca’s last two LaLiga games against Getafe and Eibar.

Suarez is also a doubt for the start of the Copa America, with Uruguay set to kick off their campaign against Ecuador in just over five weeks, on June 16.

Even if the striker is only sidelined for a month, it looks unlikely he will be unable to feature in Uruguay’s opener in Belo Horizonte.

But with games against Japan and defending champions Chile to come over the subsequent eight days, his participation in the tournament cannot be ruled out.

Suarez will finish Barca’s campaign with 25 goals in all competitions, 21 of those coming in 33 LaLiga outings.