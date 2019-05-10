Barcelona superstar to undergo knee surgery, will miss Copa Del Rey final

Barcelona will have to go to the Copa Del Rey final and hope they can find someone else to do the scoring, because Luis Suarez will not be present for them.

FC Barcelona confirmed the news on their official website, reporting that Suarez will undergo surgery on his knee and miss 4-6 weeks as a result.

That means he will miss out on the Copa Del Rey final against Valencia on 25 May in Seville, while also missing the final couple of games of their La Liga season against Getafe and Eibar.

A meniscus injury in his knee has been cited as the problem area for the Uruguayan, who was unable to find the net against Liverpool in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final at Anfield.

Barcelona will hope he recovers well and quickly enough so that he can resume his contribution to the Blaugrana ahead of pre-season for next campaign.