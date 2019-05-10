Barcelona could be without Luis Suarez for the Copa del Rey final, while the Uruguay striker’s Copa America participation is also in doubt.

Luis Suarez looks set to miss the Copa del Rey final, with the Uruguay star’s status for the Copa America also unclear after Barcelona confirmed the striker requires knee surgery.

Having played in Barca’s humiliating Champions League semi-final defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday, Suarez’s season now looks to be over following Barca’s announcement that the 32-year-old has suffered a medial meniscus injury in his right knee.

The extent of the injury is not yet known and Barca will confirm how long Suarez will be absent for after Thursday’s exploratory operation is completed.

Ernesto Valverde’s side already have the LaLiga title secured, but will likely have to do without Suarez as they bid to do the double in the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on May 25.

[ INJURY NEWS]

Luis Suárez to have arthroscopic surgery

More info https://t.co/2ebxXCetQX pic.twitter.com/5XFM5dKVZI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 9, 2019

Suarez’s injury has also cast doubt on his prospects for the Copa America in Brazil, dealing Uruguay’s hopes a blow, with Oscar Tabarez’s side kicking off their campaign against Ecuador on June 16.

Former Liverpool striker Suarez has scored 25 goals in all competitions for Barca this term.