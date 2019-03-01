Real Madrid reportedly “looking for alternative options” to replace Solari

Not all is well in the Real Madrid camp right now, the club having fallen out of contention to the La Liga title more or less, largely thanks to one of their most disappointing openings to a season in the history of the club.

On Wednesday, the Los Blancos got knocked out of the Copa del Rey as well, suffering a blinding 3-0 loss to arch-rivals Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu itself. Earlier, they had just managed a 1-1 draw in the away fixture of the game that was held at the Camp Nou a week earlier.

At the start of this season, former Spanish national team manager Julen Lopetegui was at the helm of Real Madrid for a time period of barely three months, before getting sacked following a string of bad results. As of now, it seems that the same fate is in store for current boss Santiago Solari, though he has a contract that runs till the end of the year 2020.

It is Marca who has reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has already started the search for a new coach at the club – though it is unlikely that any sudden decision will be taken. Real Madrid have two must-win games ahead – another El Clasico fixture, this time in the La Liga, and the second fixture of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Ajax Amsterdam where they are currently 2-1 ahead after the first leg.

Solari meanwhile, has reportedly informed the club’s management thay he will remain steadfast to his own policies, such as providing the youngsters like Vinicius Jr. and Sergio Reguilon with more starting chances, while limiting the playing-time of the likes of Marco Asensio, Isco, Marcelo and so on.