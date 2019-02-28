Reports: Racist insults directed towards Ousmane Dembele by Real Madrid fans during Copa Clasico

The Copa Del Rey clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid turned out perfectly for the former, and rather horribly for the latter. A 3-0 win for Barca ensured they pip their arch rivals once again, and head to yet another final in the competition.

As poor as the Madrid performance was on the night, one particular worrying detail appears to be coming out from the game in its aftermath.

It is being reported by media outlets such as ESPN, that alleged racist insults were directed by Real Madrid fans towards Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

ESPN Brazil reporter at the Bernabeu reporting a few Real Madrid ultras are making monkey noises when Dembélé is on the ball. Disgraceful. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) February 27, 2019

The Frenchman was allegedly subjected to constant monkey noises when he got on the ball, and it seemed to continue for a brief period of time.

It remains to be seen whether action will be taken on this, but if true, it is a truly classless act by the Madrid fans and would need to be addressed soon.

Acts of racism being reported from fans have seemingly increased in recent times, and this just adds to the fact that a very serious problem exists even today.