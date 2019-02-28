Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo gives his verdict on Vinicius Jr. after Barcelona defeat

Barcelona crushed Real Madrid and their Copa Del Rey hopes with a stunning 3-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu, and following the defeat, questions were asked of the Madrid side.

Among the players involved in the game was Vinicius Jr., from whom much was expected following his impressive displays in previous outings.

The 18-year-old somewhat flattered to deceive however, and as the scoreline suggests, nothing of note really came up.

Don Balon are now reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo has had his say on Vinicius following the defeat, and that he is of the opinion that the youngster stands out only because of the mediocrity of the rest of the players.

The report rather harshly criticises the teenager for his performance, going on to call him overrated, but also alleges that Ronaldo isn’t too impressed with what he has seen of Vinicius thus far.

What can be said with surety however, is that Real Madrid haven’t yet found a replacement for CR7 in any of their upcoming talents, and there may be a long way to go before the club can match the brilliance of Ronaldo with any of their supremely gifted young superstars.

There may be no comparison between Ronaldo and Vinicius now, but the Brazilian still has a lot to give and will have plenty of moments to shine.