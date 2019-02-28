Luis Suarez scored twice against Real Madrid to send Barcelona into a record sixth Copa del Rey final in a row.

Barcelona have become the first team to reach six consecutive Copa del Rey finals.

The holders beat Real Madrid 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday to claim a 4-1 aggregate victory in their semi-final tie.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have now reached the final every year since 2014, when they lost 2-1 to Madrid at Mestalla.

The Catalans have won the trophy in each of the last four seasons and 30 times in their history.

Luis Suarez scored twice either side of a Raphael Varane own goal to secure the victory.