Luis Suarez scored twice against Real Madrid to send Barcelona into a record sixth Copa del Rey final in a row.
Barcelona have become the first team to reach six consecutive Copa del Rey finals.
The holders beat Real Madrid 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday to claim a 4-1 aggregate victory in their semi-final tie.
Ernesto Valverde’s side have now reached the final every year since 2014, when they lost 2-1 to Madrid at Mestalla.
The Catalans have won the trophy in each of the last four seasons and 30 times in their history.
Luis Suarez scored twice either side of a Raphael Varane own goal to secure the victory.
6 – @FCBarcelona have become the first team in Copa del Rey history to reach six consecutive finals. Conquest. pic.twitter.com/wFVOtnTXfa
— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 27, 2019