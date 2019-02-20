Real Madrid were angered by refereeing controversy in the basketball Copa del Rey final, but Gerard Pique has hit back at Barca’s rivals.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique suggested Real Madrid are hypocritical to complain about refereeing controversy after benefitting from several contentious calls against Atletico Madrid.

Madrid were angered by officiating in Sunday’s basketball Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, as they believe disputed decisions cost them victory.

Officials used only two of the 11 available angles to review a pair of late incidents, as Madrid’s Jeffery Taylor was denied a call close at the net despite appearing to receive contact to his arm, before Anthony Randolph was adjudged to have unfairly obstructed Barca’s Anthony Tomic in the last second to effectively hand the Catalans a 94-93 win.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is reported to have threatened to withdraw the team from the Copa next year in response, while the club slammed the decisions in a statement before posting video footage of the controversial moments on Twitter.

Estas decisiones arbitrales deciden dos finales de Copa. #RMBaloncesto pic.twitter.com/NW7ukuHbP4 — Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) February 18, 2019

But Pique suggested they have short memories, as Madrid’s football team was helped by some fiercely debated officiating in the 3-1 derby triumph at Atletico Madrid on February 9.

Vinicius Jr was awarded a penalty when the initial foul appeared to take place outside the area, while Atleti striker Alvaro Morata had no joy from seemingly strong VAR reviews of a second-half goal and penalty appeal.

“It [Madrid complaining about referees] happens in basketball and in football,” Pique told reporters.

“Then they go to the Wanda Metropolitano and they’re quiet for a while after what happened there.

“It’s a good thing they don’t do other sports, like handball or hockey, as they’d complain about those too.”