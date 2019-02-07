Messi on the bench for Copa Clasico

Barcelona have opted not to risk Lionel Messi in the Copa del Rey semi-final with Real Madrid, naming the Argentine superstar on the bench.

Lionel Messi has been named as a substitute for Barcelona’s Copa del Rey Clasico against Real Madrid.

The Argentina forward was a doubt for the semi-final first leg after damaging his thigh during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Valencia in LaLiga – Messi scoring both goals as Barca came from two goals behind.

Messi returned to training on Tuesday and was included in their matchday squad for the last-four clash at Camp Nou, but has not been risked from the start.

Instead, Barca start with Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez and Malcom in attack against their fiercest rivals.

Madrid’s starting line-up includes Lucas Vazquez in place of Gareth Bale, while Raphael Varane returns to partner Sergio Ramos in central defence.

Keylor Navas gets the nod in goal ahead of Thibaut Courtois, while Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric starts in midfield.