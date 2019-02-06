Real Madrid stalwart only player to have never lost El Clasico at Camp Nou

On February 6, Real Madrid visit Barcelona in the semifinal of the Copa del Rey; Spain’s premier cup competition. However, recently, Los Blancos have not fared so well against their rivals, even losing their last match by 5-1. Despite that, there remains one player who has never tasted Clasico defeat at Camp Now.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is simply the biggest rivalry in football. The two Spanish giants are considered amongst the best teams in the world, adding more spice to an already flavourful contest.

Over the last few years, no one side has been truly able to establish dominance over the other, with wins in El Clasico going both ways. However, findings by Marca reveal that the current batch of Real Madrid players have plenty to cheer about from their upcoming visit to Camp Nou, with a lot of them holding a positive record!

Amongst the Galacticos, Sergio Ramos, Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Lucas Vazquez and Toni Kroos, all have positive records at Barcelona’s home stadium (More wins than losses).

However, there is only one player with a perfect Camp Nou record – Keylor Navas!

The Costa Rica custodian joined Real Madrid post the 2014 FIFA World Cup and has gone on to play at Camp Nou four times. Those four meetings have always ended positively for Navas, with Real Madrid either securing a win or a draw (2 wins, 2 draws).

The arrival of Belgian Thibaut Courtois has pushed Navas out of the starting line up. However, he is expected to deputise for him in the cup competition and will go looking for his fifth straight positive result.